Groundbreaking for Sunset Amphitheater set for November

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The builders of the new Sunset Amphitheater at El Paso will break ground on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

VENU, the company building the new entertainment venue, will hold a ceremony on that day celebrating the groundbreaking.

The new 12,500-seat venue will be located in the Cohen Entertainment District in the northeast.

"Developed through a public-private partnership with the City of El Paso and backed by a $31.5 million performance-based incentive package, the Sunset Amphitheater is targeted to open in the fourth quarter of 2026," a spokesperson explained. "The project is expected to generate a projected $2 billion economic impact in its first decade, fueling jobs, tourism, small business growth, and expanded entertainment opportunities for the community."

The amphitheater will aim to host live music events in multiple seasons, enabling year-round functionality. It will feature more than 200 Luxe FireSuites and an exclusive members-only club.