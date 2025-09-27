Skip to Content
Entertainment

Nickelodeon day returns to La Nube

By
New
Published 10:42 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  Nickelodeon’s Worldwide Day of Play is returning to Downtown El Paso on Sunday, Sept. 27, at La Nube STEAM Discovery Center.

The outdoor block party runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free for families to attend. Officials say admission is required for access to La Nube’s indoor exhibits, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say families can expect meet-and-greets with SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol and Gabby’s Dollhouse. Other highlights include hands-on STEAM activities, a Rugrats zone for toddlers, local food trucks and community booths. Guests will also have the chance to get slimed in a safe, fun environment.

Inside La Nube, special activities will feature the Ninja Wall, drone flying experiences and surprise pop-up learning opportunities.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.