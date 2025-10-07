Skip to Content
Entertainment

Comedian Ali Wong coming to El Paso

By
New
Published 4:37 PM

 

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emmy winner Ali Wong will be coming to El Paso.

The award-winning actress, comedian, writer, and producer is known for her breakout Netflix stand-up specials.

In spring 2023, Wong starred in and executive produced the Netflix and A24 dark comedy “Beef”.

Wong will come to the Abraham Chavez Theatre, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, according to El Paso Live via its Instagram account.

Presale starts at 10 a.m. this Thursday, and the general sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday. 

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA-Newsroom

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.