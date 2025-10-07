Comedian Ali Wong coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Emmy winner Ali Wong will be coming to El Paso.

The award-winning actress, comedian, writer, and producer is known for her breakout Netflix stand-up specials.

In spring 2023, Wong starred in and executive produced the Netflix and A24 dark comedy “Beef”.

Wong will come to the Abraham Chavez Theatre, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, according to El Paso Live via its Instagram account.

Presale starts at 10 a.m. this Thursday, and the general sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday.