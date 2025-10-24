Mario Lopez participating in charity event in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Actor and television host Mario Lopez will be in El Paso tomorrow to participate in a charity event benefiting Big Brothers Big Siters of El Paso.
Dance For Kids' Sake Featuring Courtney & Mario Lopez is happening Saturday, October 26, 2025 at 6 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre in Downtown El Paso. Purchase tickets here.
The event features dance performances, live music, a silent auction, and a cash bar. VIP Admission is also available for an extra cost, and includes preferred seating at the event, as well as entry to a pre-party at El Mirador Rooftop Bar at the Paso Del Norte Hotel.
The event will feature nine couples who will be dancing to raise money. The pairs are listed below:
- Jose Luis Salas & Vanessa Velez
- Wayne Hilton & Karen Herman
- Angelica Valdez & Gustavo Mendoza
- Lupe Diaz & Emmanuel Alfaro
- Amy Bocanegra & Angelica Castaneda
- Marilyn Garcia & Diana Velasco Sotelo
- Liz Reveles & Joshua Jacob
- Jordan Taylor & Enrique Rangel
- Camille Carlos & Marissa Nunez
Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney will also be featured at the event.