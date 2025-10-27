El Paso Halloween Carnivals happening Thursday, Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city is putting on its annual Halloween Carnivals at recreation and community centers Thursday and Friday.

The carnivals, put on by the City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, are happening from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 30, and Friday, October 31.

Find the full schedule, along with locations and addresses below:

October 30

• Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood St.

October 31

• Armijo Recreation Center, 700 E. 7th Ave.

• Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.

• Chihuahuita Community Center, 417 Charles Rd.

• Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

• Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

• Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11620 Vista Del Sol Dr.

• Michelle T. Adjemian Recreation Center, 9031 Viscount Blvd.

• Mountain View Park/Rae Gilmore Recreation Center, 8501 Diana Dr.

• Nolan Richardson Recreation Center, 4435 Maxwell Ave.

• Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

• Pat O’Rourke Recreation Center, 901 N. Virginia St.

• Pavo Real Recreation Center, 9301 Alameda Ave.

• San Juan Recreation Center, 701 N. Glenwood St.

• Seville Recreation Center, 6700 Sambrano Ave.

• Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 709 Lomita Dr.

• The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

• Valle Bajo Community Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

• Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

• Wayne Thornton Community Center, 3134 Jefferson Ave.

"The free carnivals feature a safe and fun environment with jumping balloons, music, carnival games, candy, and treats," event organizers explained. "Parents are encouraged to bring their children dressed in costume to participate in a costume contest."