El Paso Animal Services is honoring pets who have passed away

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city’s first-ever community altar dedicated to animals. The “Pet Ofrenda” is part of Día de Los Muertos celebrations at the Mexican American Cultural Center, offering families a space to remember their beloved pets through photos, flowers, and handcrafted art pieces.

At the heart of the display stands the Guardian of Second Chances Alebrije — a colorful sculpture symbolizing loyalty, healing, and renewal. The piece combines a pit bull form representing misunderstood love, eagle wings symbolizing freedom, and a serpent tail representing healing and transformation.

Julie Newbold, Public Affairs Coordinator for El Paso Animal Services, said the altar celebrates the unconditional love pets give and the second chances many find through adoption.

“It’s a way to remember them with joy, not grief — and to show how much their love continues even after they’re gone,” she said.

More than 170 pet photos were submitted by local residents, reflecting the deep connection El Paso families share with their animals. Each image is surrounded by handmade marigolds, papel picado, and painted paw prints, created in collaboration with local artists and students.

Organizers say the altar not only honors lost pets but also raises awareness about the animals still waiting for homes at the city shelter.

The Pet Ofrenda will remain on display at the Mexican American Cultural Center through the Día de los Muertos weekend.