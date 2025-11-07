2026 Grammy nominations: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny top nominees

The 2026 Grammys will be held on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

November 7, 2025, 9:33 AM

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny led the list of artists announced Friday as Grammy nominees.

The nominees across all 95 Grammy categories for the 2026 awards show were announced by stars including Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.

Read below to see the full list of nominees.

When are the 2026 Grammys?

Grammy trophies sit in the press room during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

The 68th Grammys will be held on Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A host is yet to be announced.

Who is nominated?

Record of the Year

“DtMF,” Bad Bunny

“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety,” Doechii

“WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga

“luther,” Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway,” Chappell Roan

“APT.,” ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Album of the Year

“DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Bad Bunny

“Swag,” Justin Bieber

“Man's Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter

“Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

“MAYHEM,” Lady Gaga

“GNX,” Kendrick Lamar

“MUTT,” Leon Thomas

“CHROMAKOPIA” Tyler, The Creator

Song of the Year

"Abracadabra," Lady Gaga

"APT.," ROSÉ and Bruno Mars

"Anxiety," Doechii

"DtMF," Bad Bunny

"Golden," HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI

"luther," Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA

"Manchild," Sabrina Carpenter

"Wildflower," Billie Eilish

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Songwriter of the Year, non-classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie JO Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

See the full list on Grammy.com.

Was Taylor Swift nominated?

Since Taylor Swift's album, "The Life of a Showgirl," was released in October, it did not fall within the eligibility window for the 2026 Grammys. However, she may be nominated for the 2027 awards show.

Who won last year?

In addition to Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé took home the trophy for album of the year for her album, "COWBOY CARTER." Roan won best new artist.

See the full list of winners from the 87th Grammys here.