2026 Grammy nominations: Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny top nominees
The 2026 Grammys will be held on Feb. 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.
November 7, 2025, 9:33 AM
Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny led the list of artists announced Friday as Grammy nominees.
The nominees across all 95 Grammy categories for the 2026 awards show were announced by stars including Chappell Roan and Sabrina Carpenter.
Read below to see the full list of nominees.
When are the 2026 Grammys?
The 68th Grammys will be held on Sunday, Feb. 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A host is yet to be announced.
Who is nominated?
Record of the Year
- “DtMF,” Bad Bunny
- “Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter
- “Anxiety,” Doechii
- “WILDFLOWER,” Billie Eilish
- “Abracadabra,” Lady Gaga
- “luther,” Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- “The Subway,” Chappell Roan
- “APT.,” ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Album of the Year
- “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS,” Bad Bunny
- “Swag,” Justin Bieber
- “Man's Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter
- “Let God Sort Em Out,” Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
- “MAYHEM,” Lady Gaga
- “GNX,” Kendrick Lamar
- “MUTT,” Leon Thomas
- “CHROMAKOPIA” Tyler, The Creator
Song of the Year
- "Abracadabra," Lady Gaga
- "APT.," ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
- "Anxiety," Doechii
- "DtMF," Bad Bunny
- "Golden," HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI
- "luther," Kendrick Lamar feat. SZA
- "Manchild," Sabrina Carpenter
- "Wildflower," Billie Eilish
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- Katseye
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Songwriter of the Year, non-classical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie JO Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Laura Veltz
Was Taylor Swift nominated?
Since Taylor Swift's album, "The Life of a Showgirl," was released in October, it did not fall within the eligibility window for the 2026 Grammys. However, she may be nominated for the 2027 awards show.
Who won last year?
In addition to Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé took home the trophy for album of the year for her album, "COWBOY CARTER." Roan won best new artist.
