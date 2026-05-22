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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Hot and Dry This Weekend; Chance For Storms Memorial Day

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Updated
today at 6:25 PM
Published 3:52 PM

More hot and dry weather is on its way this holiday weekend. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Sunday will be another hot day with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s.

On Memorial Day, we will see a 40% chance of storms in the evening. Temps with added clouds and rain cool our highs to the 80s. Some storms could drop .10 - .25" of rain. The last time we had rain was the first day of May with .28".

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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