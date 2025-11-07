Skip to Content
Mrs. El Paso inspires students

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  Mrs. El Paso 2026, Yavonne Lindo-Rios, visited the ABC-7 studio to talk about her success and encourage others to follow their dreams.

Lindo-Rios, author of From Sun Up to Sun Down, My Mom Is Home All Year Round, will read her children’s book at Lundy Elementary School this month.

The story celebrates stay-at-home mothers and highlights the importance of family and cultural pride.

Lindo-Rios says she hopes her message inspires children to value strong women and the beauty of everyday life.

