Singer D4vd considered suspect in investigation of teen found dead in his Tesla: Sources

The body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered on Sept. 8.

By Alex Stone and Meredith Deliso

November 18, 2025, 4:22 PM

The singer D4vd is now considered a suspect in the death investigation of a teenage girl whose decomposing body was discovered in September in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer, sources confirmed to ABC News.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

David Anthony Burke, aka D4VD, attends the Ottolinger Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, March 9, 2025, in Paris.Antoine Flament/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has still not determined a cause and manner of death for the teen, identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. The teen, from Lake Elsinore in Riverside County, was reported missing last year, investigators confirmed to ABC News.

According to sources, the girl's body was dismembered, and the process of dismembering and disposing of her body is believed to have likely involved more than one person.

The teen may have been dead for several weeks before her body was discovered, police said.

A photo of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, confirmed by law enforcement to be authentic.Obtained by ABC News

Officers responded to an impound lot in Hollywood on Sept. 8 "for a foul odor coming from a vehicle," Los Angeles police said.

Authorities located a body in the front trunk of the Tesla that was in a state of decomposition, LAPD sources said.

The Tesla had been at the impound lot for two days after being found abandoned on a Hollywood street, investigators said.

Police sources say a decomposing body was located in a Tesla in a tow yard in Hollywood, California, Sept. 8, 2025.KABC

The towed vehicle is registered to 20-year-old David Anthony Burke, known professionally as D4vd, according to a senior LAPD source.

D4vd is allegedly not cooperating with the investigation, the sources said.

ABC News has reached out to his representative and lawyer for comment several times, but has not received a response.

Following the identification of the body in mid-September, a Los Angeles home where D4vd had been living was searched later that night, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

D4vd, who first went viral on TikTok, where he has nearly 4 million followers, had been on his "Withered" world tour when the body was discovered in his vehicle. The last few shows of the tour, including in San Francisco and Los Angeles, were canceled.

Shows on the European leg of the tour have also been canceled.

Promotion on the deluxe edition of the "Romantic Homicide" singer's debut album, which was set to be released on Sept. 19, has also been paused, a source close to the situation previously told ABC News.