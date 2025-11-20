Skip to Content
Entertainment

ABC-7’s Lauren Bly reports live with a preview of WinterFest in Downtown El Paso

By
Published 6:37 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today, ABC-7's Lauren Bly reported live from WinterFest in Downtown El Paso.

The event is not yet open to the public, so today's broadcast just provides a little sneak peek of the popular family-friendly event.

The event will run from November 22 through January 4. Lights will be visible nightly from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event features Christmas lights, food and drink vendors, an ice skating rink, and other fun activities for the whole family.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.