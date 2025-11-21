La Nube transforms into Winter Wonderland ahead of the Christmas season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Ahead of the holidays, La Nube STEAM Discovery Center has transformed into a winter wonderland thanks to a $10,000 gift from GECU.

The children's museum will become a snowy Winter Wonderland for guests to explore from November 22 through January 4th.

El Paso families will get experience science with hands-on holiday fun.

Guests will be able to explore a winter forest filled with trees covered in snow. Families will also have the chance to meet Santa and his elves, and take photos. STEAM activities will also have a festive twist.

“Winter Wonderland is where the magic of the holidays meets the power of discovery,” said Gina Martinez, the CEO of La Nube.

General admission for the Winter Wonderland event is $17 for children and $20 for adults.

