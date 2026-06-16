Saddle up for Starr Western Wear’s weekend rodeo in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Saddle up for the rodeo this weekend. Starr Western Wear's Rodeo El Paso will bring more than 250 professional athletes to compete against each other from June 19-21.

Participants from the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association will show off their grit, skill and culture at the El Paso County Coliseum.

Crowds can expect iconic rodeo acts, such as bull riding and barrel racing, Starr Western Wear said.

There will also be bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, team roping and other acts, the company said.

Ticket prices range from $15-$90, Starr Western Wear said. People who buy certain tickets early can save $5, it said. Otherwise, you can buy tickets at the coliseum's box office.

Online tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

The June 19-20 shows start at 7:30 p.m. while the June 21 show starts at 2 p.m., according to Starr Western Wear.

“Starr Western Wear has always believed rodeo is more than a sport — it’s part of the culture and tradition of our community,” said Enoch Kimmelman of Starr Western Wear. “We are proud and excited to continue supporting Starr Western Wear’s Rodeo El Paso and to be part of a lasting tradition that brings families together while celebrating the authentic spirit of rodeo and cowboy heritage."