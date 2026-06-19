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VIVA! El Paso returns to McKelligon Canyon for 49th season of tradition

Visit El Paso / VIVA! El Paso
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Published 3:43 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso tradition returns next Friday for its 49th season. VIVA! El Paso will once again reconnect the Borderland with music and stories representing the Borderland.

VIVA! El Paso said the show takes on McKelligon Canyon Amphitheater June 26 through Aug. 1.

Set against the Franklin Mountains, VIVA! brings 400 years of Borderland history to life with colorful live performances. The first show debuted 1978, according to VIVA! El Paso.

"For nearly five decades, families have gathered at McKelligon Canyon to celebrate our shared history and traditions. This season honors that legacy while welcoming a new generation to experience the magic of VIVA!," Artistic Director Jaime Carrasco said.

Performances will take place Fridays and Saturdays at the amphitheater at 8 p.m., VIVA! El Paso said. According to Ticketmaster, tickets cost $32.80. You can buy tickets here.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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