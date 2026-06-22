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EPCC Theatre presents classic Shakespeare ‘Taming of The Shrew’

EPCC 
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Published 3:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This July, El Paso Community College proudly presents William Shakespeare’s "Taming of The Shrew." Instead of purchasing a ticket, EPCC asks attendees to bring one non-perishable food item.

The show will premiere on Friday, July 10, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., and will run through July 19, 2026. Showtimes are on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. 

Inspired by the rich history of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, EPCC said this adaptation brings a bold fiery twist of romance, rivalry and larger-than-life personalities to the Southwest stage in a fresh take on the classic "Taming of the Shrew."

Director Ted Karber, Jr. said, “Almost all of the cast are EPCC students, and they are really doing a great job. It is so exciting to see them find the rhythms and actions of the play and make them their own as they maneuver the play.”

To help support EPCC’s food pantry -- Tejano Mercado. Admission price is one non-perishable food item.

The showing will take place at the Transmountain Campus Forum Theatre, located at 9570 Gateway Blvd. North.

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Mia Tricarico

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