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Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms with possible localized flooding in the Borderland this evening

By
Updated
today at 4:36 PM
Published 4:17 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues in the Borderland for the chance for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. With these storms, there is a possibility of localized flooding and strong winds!

The National Weather Service in El Paso/Santa Teresa has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Dona Ana, El Paso, Hudspeth, and Otero Counties until midnight tonight. Localized flooding is possible until some strong storms that may produce heavy rain!

Rain chances will retreat to the mountains and west of the Rio Grande tomorrow through the rest of the week!

There daily rain chances and slightly above normal temps this coming week across the Borderland!

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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