See ‘Selena’ director Gregory Nava, actress Ann-Margret at the Plaza Classic Film Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Filmmaker Gregory Nava and actress Ann-Margret will visit El Paso for the 19th annual El Paso Community Foundation Plaza Classic Film Festival. Both will have special appearances alongside screenings of some of their iconic movies at the Plaza Theatre.

Nava will appear with two of his best-known films, "Selena" and "El Norte." Tickets for both showings are $10, according to EPCF.

Fans can see Nava and "Selena" July 24 at 7 p.m. There will also be a free lecture about the movie at 6 p.m.

"El Norte" will show July 25 at 3 p.m. The movie follows Guatemalan siblings' immigration journey.

During the film festival, he'll receive the Plaza Classic Award for Career Achievement, EPCF said.

Ann-Margret is known for the 1963 musical "Bye Bye Birdie" and the 1975 musical "Tommy." At the film festival, she'll have sit-down interviews at the Plaza Theatre before both movies.

EPCF said tickets for "Bye Bye Birdie" are $20 and her interview is set for July 17 at 7 p.m. There will be a free lecture before the movie at 6 p.m.

Tickets for "Tommy" are $10 and is scheduled for July 18 at 3:30 p.m.

This year, EPCF Plaza Classic Film Festival starts July 16 and ends July 26. The foundation said it will show more than 100 films.

Beyond movies, the festival has free outdoor concerts, family programming and local filmmaker showcases.

The full film festival schedule and ticket information can be found here.