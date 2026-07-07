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Todd Rundgren to perform at Abraham Chavez Theater November

Todd Rundgren, Hardin's Music Saloon
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Published 2:34 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Todd Rundgren, known for "Bang the Drum All Day" and "Hello It's Me," will perform at the Abraham Chavez Theater in El Paso come November, according to a news release Tuesday.

Hardin's Music Saloon said tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the Nov. 7 concert. El Paso Live's website said there will also be a pre-sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and Rundgren will play at 7:30 p.m.

The 78-year-old singer-songwriter rose to fame in the late 1960s when he was in the psychadelic pop band Nazz.

His El Paso show is part of his "Damned If I Do" tour -- and is the only stop scheduled in Texas so far.

You can find tickets here.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment
Abraham Chavez Theater
el paso
Todd Rundgren

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