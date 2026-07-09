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Students to stage free ‘Shrek the Musical’ at Coronado High School

KVIA
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Published 10:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District students are producing a full-scale theatrical production of "Shrek the Musical." They'll perform on stage July 15-18 at Coronado High School.

EPISD said its Fine Arts department has been working on the play and will showcase student work in acting, music, stage building, costume making and other theatrical skills.

"Fine Arts gives students the opportunity to discover their passions, build confidence, and develop skills
that last a lifetime," said Phillip Barraza, Senior Director of EPISD's Fine Arts.

Performances are free, according to EPISD. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the musical starts at 7 p.m. EPISD said students will perform July 15-18 at Coronado High School.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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