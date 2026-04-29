Michael Bublé says his ‘aphrodisiac’ gigs lead to baby booms

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Michael Bublé has said that his “romantic” concerts result in a population boom in the cities where he plays.

The Canadian singer appeared on the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster radio show on Wednesday to discuss his upcoming six-date tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland, and joked that it would result in a spike in the birth rate.

“I don’t know what the population of those places are, but I know that nine months after I play those outdoor gigs they’re going to double,” he said.

“It’s so romantic, especially those outdoor gigs, you’re under the stars, listening to these songs, and you’re swaying out there, and you’re having a couple of glasses of wine,” said Bublé, 50.

“It’s an aphrodisiac,” he said. “I like to call them ‘Bublé-bies’,” the singer said of the children born in the aftermath of his shows.

This year’s UK and Ireland tour starts in Dublin on June 27 and comprises six dates in total, with the last on July 6 in Scarborough, England.

Bublé explained that since having children he has “really slowed down” in terms of touring.

“I love being a Dad,” he said. The star has four children — Noah, Elias, Vida and Cielo — with Argentinian actress Luisana Lopilato, 38.

The children will be coming over for the tour and are “excited to come and see Papi and coming on a little holiday,” said Bublé.

“They love being over there with me, so it’s going to be fun,” he added.

Bublé went on to discuss his relationship with the crowd.

“I’m a good entertainer,” he said, adding that he “loves being a story-teller.”

“So much of that is, truly, going and playing to 50,000 people and that person that’s in the very back … that he feels like you had a moment,” Bublé added.

The-CNN-Wire

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