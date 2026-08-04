Ariana Grande says her decision to step back is not ‘reactive or impulsive’

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — Singer Ariana Grande has reassured fans that her decision to step back from the spotlight “was not a reactive or impulsive thing.”

Speaking during a performance in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Grande addressed the reaction to Sunday’s announcement that she will be suspending future appearances and taking a break from the public eye.

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing,” she said in a fan video shared to her Instagram Stories. “It is something that I had decided to plan… a long time ago.”

Grande, 33, added that the decision “was made from a thoughtful and empowered place,” with her speech receiving a rapturous reception from the crowd at the United Center.

“I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me but I just have to say, that could not be more the… opposite,” said the singer. “Boundaries do need to be set, human beings can need a break sometimes.”

“No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will ever be able to distort my reality, or be more real to me or louder to me than this love that we share,” added Grande. “I love you.”

The speech, and Grande’s announcement that she “will be taking a step back from visibility,” delivered by her representative in an exclusive to People magazine, comes amid renewed speculation about her thinness and health.

The pop star had just released the music video for her latest single, “Petal,” which showed her always petite frame ridged with shadows of the bones of her chest, sparking concern and alarm.

This is not the first time that Grande has had to deal with public scrutiny of her body.

In 2013, when she was 19, Grande wrote on Tumblr that while she didn’t “usually like to address rumors,” she “felt like since some of you are worrying about me that I should take the time to write you all a little note to address this whole ‘eating disorder thing.’”

Ten years later, she again let her boundaries be known by posting a video on her verified TikTok account.

“I think we should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what,” she said.

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, nonsense…we just should really work towards not doing that as much.”

Grande’s Eternal Sunshine Tour is scheduled to end in London on September 1.

The-CNN-Wire

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CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report.