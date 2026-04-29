Image of grass-covered gannet wins People’s Choice in Comedy Wildlife Awards

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — A photo of a gannet with grass blowing over its face has been voted winner of the People’s Choice award at the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards.

“Now which direction is my nest?” by Alison Tuck captures the scene on a windy day at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, England, during nesting season. It “won convincingly in the public vote” out of a shortlist of 41 photographs, according to a statement from the competition organizers, published Wednesday.

Tuck took the photograph on a “very breezy day,” she said in the statement.

“There was an onshore wind which meant we couldn’t shoot from the boat, however the wind played to our favour as the gannets were being pushed towards and up the cliffs giving us ample opportunity to get some lovely close-up images of them collecting grass for their nests,” she added.

Tuck said it was “really exciting” for the photo to have been featured among the Highly Commended images from the wider 2025 awards, which saw British photographer Mark Meth-Cohn win the top prize in December with an image of a dancing gorilla.

“However, being awarded this category is something else and I am really chuffed and grateful to all the people who voted for me,” she said in the statement.

Other shortlisted images include a squirrel having a bad hair day; a southern yellow-billed hornbill making a panicked escape from an approaching Harris’s hawk; and a Sri Lankan elephant playing peek-a-boo with his ears.

The-CNN-Wire

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