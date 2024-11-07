

12 great things to do in Seattle when it rains

An iconic city synonymous with rainy weather, Seattle brilliantly showcases that drizzle can’t dampen its spirit. When searching for things to do in Seattle when it rains, the city’s charm doesn’t diminish with the weather. From exploring Seattle’s world-class museums like MoPop to engaging in creative workshops, there’s no shortage of enriching experiences.

Some of the best things to do in Seattle on a rainy day include indulging in retail therapy at the city’s shopping destinations or savoring the rich flavors of the local culinary scene, from indie cafes to upscale dining. Alternatively, dip into the city’s vibrant theater culture with lively shows and captivating musicals, ideal for escaping a wet day. Rainy days in Seattle are also a great time to visit some of the city’s indoor landmarks, including its grand libraries and bucket-list sights—and no matter the weather, visiting the Space Needle offers spectacular city views, rain or shine. Asya Wilson, writing for GetYourGuide, shares 12 of the top indoor activities to partake in on a rainy Seattle day.

1. Ascend the Space Needle

One of the best indoor activities in Seattle when it’s raining is admiring the Seattle skyline from the iconic Space Needle. Its observation deck offers breathtaking city views, making it one of the best rainy-day activities.

Highlights:

The Space Needle’s unique rotating glass floor provides a once-in-a-lifetime view of the city from above. The combination of incredible vistas and innovative design makes it a memorable experience.

Address and opening hours:

400 Broad St, Seattle, WA 9810. Open 10:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. every day.

2. Explore the World of MoPop

Dive into pop culture at the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop). Its interactive exhibits are ideal for music, sci-fi, and pop culture enthusiasts.

Highlights:

The museum’s immersive exhibits, like the sound lab and the sci-fi collection, create a hands-on experience that’s both educational and entertaining. MoPop is a must-visit for pop culture fans.

Address and opening hours:

325 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109. Open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. every day except Wednesdays.

3. Discover the National Nordic Museum

Explore Nordic heritage at the National Nordic Museum. It’s a cultural gem of Seattle, showcasing 12,000 years of history and culture of Nordic countries.

Highlights:

Don’t miss the Dream of America exhibition and the Nordic landscapes on display. After gaining insights into the Nordic way of life and its impact on the Pacific Northwest, try Nordic cuisine at the museum’s in-house restaurant, Freya.

Address and opening hours:

2655 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107. Open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. every day except Mondays and some public holidays.

4. Get Creative With Workshops and Classes

Enjoy a rainy day in Seattle by doing a workshop or class to learn something new. From cooking to art, these indoor classes are some of the most fun things to do in Seattle when it rains.

Highlights:

Glassblowing, pottery, and cooking classes are a unique way to engage in Seattle’s rich artistic culture, meet new people, and create souvenirs.

5. Visit the Sky View Observatory

The Sky View Observatory at Columbia Center offers sweeping 360-degree views of the city and beyond.

Highlights:

The observatory’s interactive exhibits and the café at the top provide a comprehensive experience of Seattle’s landscape and culture, making it more than just a viewing deck.

Address and opening hours:

700 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104. Typically open 12:00-7:00 p.m. or 12:00-8:00 p.m. every day, but some days have different hours, so check the Sky View Observatory website for the most up-to-date info.

6. Admire the Underwater World at the Seattle Aquarium

Explore colorful marine life and come eye-to-eye with a variety of fish at the Seattle Aquarium. It’s a great way to spend a rainy day, especially with family.

Highlights:

The playful otters and the mysterious octopus exhibits are entertaining and educational, making the aquarium a perfect destination for all ages.

Address and opening hours:

1483 Alaskan Way Pier 59, Seattle, WA 98101. Open 9:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. every day.

7. Embark on a Pacific Northwest Road Trip

Take a road trip from Seattle to explore nearby attractions and nature destinations. Rainy weather adds a mystical touch to the Pacific Northwest scenery.

Highlights:

The drive to Snoqualmie Falls or the Olympic National Park is not just about the destination but also the journey. Discover plenty of scenic views and charming towns along the way.

8. Relax in Seattle’s Coffee Shops

Seattle’s coffee culture is legendary. Spend a rainy day café-hopping and enjoying the city’s best brews. Indulge in the original Starbucks at Seattle’s Pike Place Market.

Highlights:

Many cafes feature cozy reading nooks and comfortable seating areas that are great to slow down and relax. A rainy day in Seattle creates the perfect ambiance for enjoying a book or people-watching.

9. Take in Art at the Seattle Art Museum

The Seattle Art Museum (SAM) is a sanctuary for art lovers. Featuring a diverse collection from ancient artifacts to contemporary art, the museum is an ideal spot for contemplation and inspiration, especially on a rainy Seattle day.

Highlights:

The Native American art collection is nothing less than awe-inspiring. A deep dive into the region’s indigenous cultures and artistic expressions is an essential Seattle experience.

Address and opening hours:

1300 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101. Open 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. every day except Mondays, Tuesdays, and some public holidays.

10. Watch a Show at the Paramount Theatre

Catch a Broadway show or a concert at the historic Paramount Theatre, a perfect way to pass the time on a rainy day while enjoying the arts.

Highlights:

The theatre’s stunning architecture and rich history, combined with top-notch performances, provide a cultural experience that’s both visually and intellectually stimulating.

Address and opening hours:

911 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101.

11. Read at the Seattle Central Library

The Seattle Central Library is an architectural marvel and more than just a library. It’s a quiet retreat, perfect for reading and exploration. A rainy day in Seattle is an ideal time to escape into the world of a new book.

Highlights:

The library’s unique design and vast collection, including rare books and resources, make it a haven for book lovers and architecture enthusiasts alike.

Address and opening hours:

1000 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104. Open Friday-Monday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., and Tuesday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m..

12. Explore the Underground of Seattle

Discover the city’s history and avoid the rain by exploring Seattle’s underground. Experience walking through the hidden subterranean passages while enjoying shelter from the rain.

Highlights:

Learn about Seattle’s fascinating history and how these underground pathways came to be. A guided tour is a great way to get a comprehensive look at these pathways (and to avoid getting lost).

FAQs

What are the best indoor activities in Seattle for a rainy day?

Seattle has a variety of indoor activities that are perfect for a rainy day. Visiting the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPop) or the Seattle Art Museum (SAM) provides cultural enrichment, while the Pike Place Market offers shopping and dining experiences. For those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere, Seattle’s famous coffee shops provide a cozy refuge and a great place to read or people-watch.

Is the Space Needle worth visiting when it’s raining?

Absolutely! The Space Needle is a fantastic rainy-day destination. Its indoor observation deck offers stunning, panoramic views of the city even in the rain. The unique rotating glass floor provides an exciting perspective of Seattle, making it a worthwhile visit regardless of the weather.

Are there any unique Seattle experiences that are especially good for rainy days?

Yes, Seattle has several unique experiences that are perfect for rainy days. A visit to Seattle Underground gives visitors an intriguing look at the city’s history beneath its streets while providing an escape from the rain. Additionally, the city’s vibrant theatre scene, including venues like the Paramount Theatre, provides excellent entertainment options.

What are some family-friendly activities in Seattle for rainy days?

For families, the Seattle Aquarium is an excellent choice with its interactive marine exhibits and large sea life viewing areas. The Pacific Science Center is another family-friendly destination, with hands-on science exhibits that are both fun and educational. Libraries like the Seattle Central Library offer a quiet space for reading and exploration.

What are some good cultural or educational indoor activities in Seattle?

Seattle is rich in cultural and educational activities. The National Nordic Museum and the Frye Art Museum offer insights into art and history. Workshops and classes such as glassblowing or cooking lessons provide hands-on learning experiences and an excellent opportunity to interact with others and immerse yourself in the city. Additionally, Seattle’s diverse range of museums, from art to history, offers educational opportunities for all interests.

This story was produced by GetYourGuide and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.