Won’t be home for the holidays? 7 ways to prepare your house before a big trip.

A home in the snow with a Christmas tree in the window.

You’ve likely been planning your upcoming trip for a while, whether you’re preparing to connect with loved ones over the holidays or getting ready for an extended vacation far from anyone you know. To give you peace of mind while you’re away, you’ll also need to make sure the home you’re leaving behind is safe and secure.

The chances of a break-in are highest if your home is empty for the entirety of your trip and if your travel is for an extended period of time. Per Forbes, at least 7 in 10 (72%) burglaries happen when homeowners are away, with a new burglary occurring every 26 seconds in the U.S. For this reason, many people leave a trusted neighbor or friend with a key to periodically check in on the home while they’re away.

Even if you don’t have someone to help you out while you’re away, there are several practical ways to prevent break-ins and home accidents such as burst pipes and electrical fires. Outwander compiled a list of seven ways people can prepare their homes for holiday travel, covering heating, water, trash disposal, fire prevention, and more.



Secure your home

A front door with a key in the lock.

It might seem obvious, but ensuring everything is locked before you leave is the best way to prevent unwanted entrance. This is because most burglars reported entering through open doors and windows, according to a 2013 study conducted by the University of North Carolina Charlotte. So if you have a trusted neighbor or friend who can check on your home while you’re out of town, make sure they have a spare key.



Hold your mail

A green door with a full mail slot.

Envelopes piling up in the mailbox is an easy sign that no one is home. Keep unwanted attention away from your home by requesting a temporary hold on your post and package deliveries. This can usually be requested online with the United States Postal Service. Rescheduling package deliveries is also possible through companies such as Amazon, UPS, and FedEx.



Unplug appliances

A person unplugging a cord.

Electronics like televisions and microwaves drain power even when they’re off and not in use. Unplugging all electronics that won’t be in use while you’re away can conserve power and prevent electrical fires. If you use a security system, ensure you don’t unplug your internet service; many home protection services require Wi-Fi.



Lower the heat

A man adjusting a thermostat.

You may be tempted to turn the heat off when you’re not home to avoid wasting energy. However, allowing your home to get too cold can cause more costly problems later such as freezing pipes. Before you head out for the holidays, turn your heat down to about 50 degrees Fahrenheit to conserve energy while keeping your home safe.



Check your home’s security systems

A woman checking a security system on a tablet.

If you have a home security system, notify the company that you’ll be away from home. Some systems use battery-powered sensors, so make sure every part of your security system will be in good working order for the duration of your trip. While you’re at it, check the fire and carbon monoxide detectors in your home; it’ll give you extra peace of mind.



Advertise a security system

A Ring security yard sign.

If you have a home security system, traveling is the most important time to use it. Still, whether you have a security system or not, advertising that you have one—even if you don’t—can help deter burglars. Put a home security sign or even a beware of dog sign in your front yard. Sometimes the appearance of security can be just as effective as having it.



Tidy up your home

A person raking leaves.

Finally, you’ll want to clean the property outside your home: Mow the lawn and trim any bushes that may look overgrown. Having a tidy lawn will give the appearance that someone is regularly home. If you’ll be away for an extended time, consider making arrangements with a lawn maintenance company to spruce it up while you’re away. You’ll also want to take out the trash or have a neighbor do it for you, to reinforce the image that someone is home. As an added bonus, you’ll return from your trip to a clean space.

