Biden declares emergency over lead in water in US Virgin Islands

President Joe Biden declared an emergency over lead-in-water contamination in the U.S. Virgin Islands earlier this week after tests on St. Croix revealed levels more than 100 times the limits set by the Environmental Protection Agency – among the worst results a U.S. community has seen in decades. But experts question the way those water samples were collected, saying the results could be false. The testing came in response to discolored water on the island, which has an old water system that needs significant improvements.

