Advocates say a Mexican startup is illegally selling a health drink from an endangered fish

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Environmental watchdogs have accused a Mexico-based startup of violating international trade law that protects the endangered totoaba fish. A health company called The Blue Formula sells a powder containing collagen taken from the fish online to countries including the U.S. and China. The powder is designed to be mixed into a health supplement drink. But on Thursday a coalition of environmental groups said exporting totoaba or its parts violates an international convention on trading endangered species. Totoaba fish bladders are worth their weight in gold as a delicacy in China. Advocates are also concerned the startup could be selling totoaba that has been illegally caught in the wild.

