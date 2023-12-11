Work to resume at Tahiti’s legendary Olympic surfing site after uproar over damage to coral reef

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the Paris Olympics say work will resume this week to prepare the surfing venue in Tahiti after an uproar over damage to a coral reef put efforts on hold. The venue at Teahupo’o is famed on the surfing circuit for its big waves. But there have been fierce concerns in Tahiti for marine life at the venue. Work stopped earlier this month at the site after coral was damaged during a test of a barge. A tower for surfing judges is meant to be set up in the lagoon and be operational for a surfing competition in May that will test the venue’s readiness.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.