Heard at UN climate talks: Quotes that tell the story
By PETER PRENGAMAN
Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Over 14 days of U.N. climate talks, delegates from nearly 200 countries debated, made proposals, lobbed criticisms and did their best to convince each other how best to stop the planet from warming at a dangerous pace. As always at the annual talks, much of the discussion was technical, on subjects ranging from climate science to sustainable development. But ultimately the summits are all about people, tens of thousands who come to have their voices heard. This is the story of COP28 through quotes.