US nuclear regulators to issue construction permit for a reactor that uses molten salt

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is issuing a construction permit for a new type of nuclear reactor that uses molten salt to cool the reactor core. The NRC is issuing the permit to Kairos Power for the Hermes test reactor in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. The reactor won’t generate generate electricity and it will be far smaller than traditional ones. This is the first construction permit the NRC has issued for a reactor that uses something other than water to cool the reactor core. The United States Atomic Energy Commission, the predecessor to the NRC, did license other types of designs. Kairos Power is working on fluoride salt-cooled, high-temperature reactor technology.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.