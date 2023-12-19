As climate warms, that perfect Christmas tree may depend on growers’ ability to adapt

CHICAGO (AP) — For decades, Christmas tree growers and breeders have been preparing for a future of hotter weather and warming soil. People buying their trees may not have noticed a difference in availability this year and may not even in the next couple. But the trees being grown right now are the beloved holiday traditions of tomorrow for millions of families. And some growers say they know they have to be ready to adapt. Some researchers are working with breeders to see if species from other parts of the world are better adapted to a warming climate. But some scientists say there isn’t enough research on warming soil temperatures that could affect Christmas trees and many other crops, especially trees.

