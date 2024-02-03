Skip to Content
Rebuilding Together El Paso: Transforming Homes, Changing Lives

Rebuilding Together El Paso, a nonprofit organization, is making a significant impact by providing safety and health-related repairs to low-income homeowners at no cost.

In a heartening collaboration, they've teamed up with college students from Texas Tech University, forming a meaningful alliance.

Over 20 volunteers geared up for dual missions: transforming an elderly lady's yard into a pristine oasis and adding a splash of color to a home.

Despite chilled winds and swirling dust, college students unite in a lively scene, adding a special touch to transform a home. Driven by a deep passion for helping the elderly, these volunteers find personal connections in each project.

The homeowner, Maria, emphasizes the significance as she navigates life on a fixed income. "We can't afford to be fixing the house; the only income that we get is social security, and it's hard. I'm very grateful for my friend Mona Ghaffari; she's my neighbor; she was the one that told me about Rebuilding Together."

Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

