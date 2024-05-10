Rio Grande Basin receiving $60 million for drought resilience from federal government

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- New Mexico native and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is announcing a $60 million investment in the Rio Grande Basin. The money will go towards water conservation and drought resilience, according to government officials.

"These resources will ensure greater climate resiliency and water security for communities below Elephant Butte Reservoir and into West Texas," officials stated. "Secretary Haaland made the announcement in Albuquerque following a briefing on the Rio Grande Project with state and local officials, irrigators, and other partners."

The funds are coming from the Inflation Reduction Act.

Federal officials are planning to work with the Elephant Butte Irrigation District, the El Paso County Water Improvement District #1, and the International Boundary and Water Commission to build up new programs and projects to improve water supply and protect endangered species.

"The water savings from the proposed projects are anticipated to be in the tens of thousands of acre-feet per year," officials stated Friday.

The Rio Grande Basin stretches for more than 1,200 miles across New Mexico and Texas. It provides residents with drinking water and water for agricultural food production.

“The Biden-Harris administration is committed to making communities more resilient to the impacts of climate change, including the Rio Grande basin and the people, wildlife and economies that rely on it,” said Secretary Haaland. “We continue to make smart investments through President Biden’s Investing in America agenda to safeguard water resources, invest in innovative water conservation strategies and increase overall water efficiency throughout the West.”