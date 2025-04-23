Skip to Content
Environment

What’s on Doppler’s Radar?: Irrigation Outlook

By
Updated
today at 11:06 AM
Published 11:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Watch this edition of "What's on Doppler's Radar" above. This episode is all about this year's irrigation outlook.

Article Topic Follows: Environment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content