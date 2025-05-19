Pina Peak Fire burning near Hatch

HATCH, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Pina Peak Fire is burning near Hatch.

The Bureau of Land Management - Las Cruces District posted on Facebook about the fire. Officials with the bureau say they have dispatched three engines and two utility trucks to the wind-driven lightning strike fire.

It's located on the top of the slope of Pina Peak, which is part of the Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument. This is happening eight miles south of Hatch, according to bureau officials.

"Residents and visitors in the Hatch Valley and Las Uvas Mountains areas should expect to see and smell smoke over the coming days," the bureau posted on Facebook. "For your safety and the safety of emergency personnel, please avoid the area to allow crews to work."