8 recent wildfires in the Gila Wilderness caused by lightning
SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Forest Service officials say that heavy lightning activity recently is responsible for eight wildfires in the Gila National Forest.
The Goose, Turkeyfeather, Pinnacle, Gila Flat, Railroad, Copperas, Granny, and Cow Fires were all started by lightning.
The Forest Service describes some of the wildfires as follows:
- "The Pinnacle Fire (5 acres),8 miles west of Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument, was reported on July 13. The fire was flown on July 14, and very minimal fire behavior was observed. The fire is burning in very steep and rugged terrain in the middle of the Gila Wilderness and will continue to be monitored. Smoke may be visible from Hwy 15."
- "The Gila Flat Fire (4.5 acres),located roughly 5 miles north of Lake Roberts and 2 miles east of Senator Clinton P. Anderson Overlook, was reported July 11. Fire crews secured the fire perimeter, and they will continue to conduct mop up operations over the next few days. Smoke may be visible to the communities around Gila Hot Springs. For firefighter safety and access, motorists are asked to drive with care through the area as fire traffic will still be accessing the fire from Hwy 15."
- "The Railroad Fire (3 acres),north of Lake Roberts, was reported on July 10. The fire is fully contained and in patrol status."
- "The Copperas Fire (2 acres) is east of Highway 15. Crews completed containment line around the fire. The fire is in patrol status with little to no heat observed and is controlled."
- "The Granny Fire (10 acres) is burning 3 miles southwest of Miller Springs Cabin in steep, rocky terrain. Crews are assessing the fire. The fire was flown yesterday, and very minimal fire activity was observed."
- "The Cow Fire (9.2 acres),reported on July 14, is located 12 miles west of Beaverhead near Ten Cow Canyon and is 50% contained with no growth."