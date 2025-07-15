8 recent wildfires in the Gila Wilderness caused by lightning

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- U.S. Forest Service officials say that heavy lightning activity recently is responsible for eight wildfires in the Gila National Forest.

The Goose, Turkeyfeather, Pinnacle, Gila Flat, Railroad, Copperas, Granny, and Cow Fires were all started by lightning.

The Forest Service describes some of the wildfires as follows:

