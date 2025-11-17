Christmas tree permits for Gila National Forest now available

SILVER CITY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Recreation.gov is now selling Christmas tree permits for the Gila National Forest. Permits cost anywhere from $0 to $5, depending on species of tree, and there is a $2.50 service fee for online transactions. The tree cutting window will open on November 24.

The Gila National Forest is located north of Silver City and spans a wide swath of western New Mexico, nearing the state border with Arizona. The forest is home to a variety of tree species, including Ponderosa Pines, Arizona Sycamores, Gambel Oaks, and Narrowleaf Cottonwoods, among others.

In-office permit purchases will also be available Monday through Friday at the Silver City, Glenwood, Reserve, Quemado, Mimbres, and Truth or Consequences district offices starting November 24. The offices will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Fourth graders can get an Every Kid Outdoor pass for a free Christmas tree permit. The $2.50 service fee online still applies.

Forest Service officials say cutting a Christmas tree can help improve the health of the forest.

"Removing these trees in designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can open areas that provide forage for wildlife," Forest Service officials said.