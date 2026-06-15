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El Paso County weighs fireworks ban ahead of Fourth of July

KVIA/File
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Updated
today at 11:23 AM
Published 11:40 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County commissioners heard a presentation Monday on a possible ban of certain fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, with the decision hinging on drought conditions in the days ahead.

The recommendation, presented by Deputy County Administrator Melissa Carrillo, ties any restrictions to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), a tool that measures ground moisture and wildfire risk. As of Monday, the county's KBDI stood at 530, that's below the 575 threshold that would trigger a ban.

But just weeks ago, the index peaked at 703 before recent rains brought it down.

If the KBDI exceeds 575 before June 24th, commissioners could issue an executive order banning the sale of "Rockets with sticks and Missiles with fins" through the July 4th holiday period, which runs June 24th to July 4th. These two types of aerial fireworks are considered the highest wildfire risk during dry conditions.

Safer alternatives like sparklers and ground-based fountains would still be permitted under the proposed order. Enforcement would fall to the Sheriff's Office and Fire Marshal's Office.

Commissioners are expected to closely monitor the drought index in the coming days as temperatures rise, with a decision possible before the holiday sales period begins.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

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Olivia Vara

Olivia Vara is a News/Weather Anchor, Producer and Reporter.

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