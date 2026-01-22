Tracking the potentially historic US winter storm in maps and charts

By Matt Stiles, Curt Merrill, Sam Hart, Tal Yellin, Chris Dolce, CNN

(CNN) — A major winter storm is set to spread heavy snow and damaging ice across a large portion of the United States over the coming days.

Dangerously cold temperatures will only worsen the storm and increase its danger.

The storm’s reach is expected to extend across hundreds of miles, bringing multiple weather hazards to different regions as it unfolds from Friday into early next week.

CNN is tracking the storm’s potential impact — from bitter cold to heavy snow to freezing rain — in maps and charts that will update as the system unfolds.

Rapid temperature changes

Extreme and record-breaking temperatures will spread across the eastern half of the country as the storm progresses, causing rapid changes. This map shows the forecast.

Dallas’ afternoon apparent temperature, which accounts for wind to determine what it “feels like” outside, could be 40 degrees colder on Saturday than on Thursday.

Some cities will feel the effects more than others. Search this table to find out what’s expected in a city near you:

Major snowfall expected

Snow totals of 6 to 12 inches are possible across a wide swath of the country, from the southern Plains through the Ohio Valley and into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with localized totals topping a foot.

Several large cities sit within the projected snow band, and snowfall could occasionally come down at rates of an inch or more per hour.

This map shows the expected accumulation over the next three days:

Potentially dangerous ice

The cold accompanying the storm is likely to intensify its effects, speeding up snow and ice buildup on roads, complicating cleanup efforts and raising concerns for residents who could be left without heat if power is lost.

In places with significant snow and ice accumulation, travel problems and power outages could extend into early next week.

This map shows the potential for widespread ice accumulation over the next three days:

Potential power outages

As the storm progresses, CNN will also be tracking the extent of electricity disruptions:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2026 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.