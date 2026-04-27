Multiday severe storm outbreak builds toward dangerous peak Monday



CNN

By Meteorologist Briana Waxman

(CNN) — Parts of the Midwest face a serious threat of tornadoes and widespread damaging wind gusts Monday as a multiday severe weather outbreak enters what could be its most dangerous phase yet.

A Level 4 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in place for parts of southern Illinois and eastern Missouri — including St. Louis — where the most significant threat of intense tornadoes, of EF3 or greater, looms later Monday afternoon. The upgrade in risk level came Monday morning and signals that the ceiling for danger is high if storms form and tap into plentiful fuel.

Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes also threaten nearly 40 million people across a broader zone from the Mississippi Valley into the lower Ohio Valley Monday.

The threat comes after days of severe weather have already carved a destructive path across parts of the Plains and South, producing more than 50 tornado reports since Thursday. These include a violent, preliminarily rated EF4 tornado in Enid, Oklahoma, deadly tornadoes in North Texas and multiple Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado warnings Sunday evening.

Two rounds of storms raise the stakes Monday

In addition to the Level 4 of 5 risk, a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms is in place Monday from parts of the middle Mississippi Valley into the lower Ohio Valley.

When new storms roar to life Monday afternoon, they could become supercells capable of producing a few potentially intense EF3 or stronger tornadoes and hail bigger than baseballs. As storms evolve through the evening, the line will likely produce widespread damaging winds, though the tornado risk will not fully vanish.

While the Level 3 and Level 4 risk areas hold the most likely environment for the strongest storms, the precise location of the greatest tornado potential could depend in part on how morning thunderstorms shape the atmosphere ahead of further storms in the afternoon and evening.

The first wave of thunderstorms still had plenty of power left in them Monday morning and were prompting severe thunderstorm, tornado and even flash flood warnings. Flooding reports were popping up across Kansas City before sunrise as well as in Topeka, Kansas.

The severe system pushes east Tuesday, with a somewhat lower, but still significant, Level 2 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms from the southern Plains through the Mid-South and into the lower Ohio Valley.

Destructive wind gusts are likely to be the most widespread threat, especially from northeast Texas to the lower Mississippi Valley.

Relentless storms battered the central US this week

A violent tornado tore through Enid, Oklahoma, Thursday evening, triggering a rare tornado emergency and causing EF4 damage in parts of the city, with some areas flattened.

The Enid tornado, with winds estimated at 170 to 175 mph, was the strongest in the US since June 2025. At least 10 people were injured and about 40 homes were damaged, though officials said no deaths were reported.

Deadly tornadoes struck North Texas Saturday, including an EF2 tornado near Runaway Bay, about 80 miles northwest of Dallas. At least two people were killed and homes and infrastructure were damaged, displacing dozens of residents and expanding the toll of the multiday severe weather outbreak.

The-CNN-Wire

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Meteorologists Mary Gilbert, Chris Dolce and Linda Lam and CNN’s Diego Mendoza contributed to this report.