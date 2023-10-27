ABC-7 Xtra: One-on-one with the acting DHS deputy secretary

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The acting deputy for Homeland Security, Kristie Canegallo, visited El Paso last week and gave ABC-7 an exclusive interview.

She was in town to tour the Bridge of the Americas and the cutting edge technology used on the bridge.

That technology peeks into cars as they drive through a low frequency portal on the bridge to make sure people coming into the U.S. are not smuggling fentanyl, or trying to traffic humans.

Right now, the bridge of the Americas is the only port of entry on the Texas border using the technology.

As we learned in this exclusive interview, however, other ports of entry along the U.S./Mexico border could soon be getting that same technology.

ABC-7 Xtra host Saul Saenz sat down with Canegallo for an extensive interview in which every subject was on the table. Watch the full interview Sunday night at 10:35, only on ABC-7.