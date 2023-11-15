Skip to Content
Man convicted of murdering 5-year-old El Paso girl to be executed Thursday

10:31 AM
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- David Renteria was convicted of the 2001 murder of Alexandra Flores, 5, and was sentenced to death in 2003.

Flores was seen on Walmart surveillance video leaving the store with a man who was later identified as Renteria.

Flores' partially burned body was found the following day, the morning of Nov. 19, 2001, in a parking structure near downtown El Paso.

He will be executed Thursday.

ABC-7's Stephanie Valle is traveling to Huntsville, Texas to witness the execution.

Emma Hoggard

