Man convicted of murdering 5-year-old El Paso girl to be executed Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- David Renteria was convicted of the 2001 murder of Alexandra Flores, 5, and was sentenced to death in 2003.
Flores was seen on Walmart surveillance video leaving the store with a man who was later identified as Renteria.
Flores' partially burned body was found the following day, the morning of Nov. 19, 2001, in a parking structure near downtown El Paso.
He will be executed Thursday.
