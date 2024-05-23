ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – Meet the candidates in the runoff for El Paso District Attorney

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Election day is this Tuesday, May 28, and voters in El Paso have three critical runoff races on the ballot - El Paso County Sheriff, El Paso District Attorney, and State Representative District 77.

On this week's ABC-7 Xtra Sunday Edition, host Mark Ross talks with the two Democratic candidates in the runoff for District Attorney, Alma Trejo and James Montoya. The winner of this race will face Republican challenger and current District Attorney Bill Hicks.

Mark discusses a number of topics with Trejo and Montoya, including staffing issues in the DA's office, transparency with El Pasoans, and how they plan to handle the State's case against the Walmart Shooter.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday Edition with Mark Ross airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.