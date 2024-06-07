ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: 50th anniversary of El Paso Diablos Baseball

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man who isn't a baseball fan became one of the most successful owners and general managers in Minor League Baseball.

Native El Pasoan Jim Paul purchased the El Paso Diablos in 1974 for $1000 and assumed $52,000 in debt. Over the next 22 years, Paul set attendance records by creating things that entertained thousands of baseball fans who came first to Dudley Field and then to Cohen Stadium, not necessarily for the ballgame, but for the experience. Things like "Official Diablo Rallies," fans giving dollar bills to Diablo players who hit a homerun, cheerleaders dancing on the top of the dugout, and handing out tissues to fans to wave goodbye to the opposing team's pitcher when they were taken out of the game. The Diablos were also the first minor league baseball team to welcome the San Diego Chicken for performances during games.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Diablos baseball, and Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Jim Paul shares stories of his time as owner and general manager. We'll also share memories from Diablos fans who reached out to ABC-7 on our Facebook page.

Watch Jim Paul on ABC-7 Xtra Sunday night at 10:35 after ABC-7 at 10 Weekend. You can also tune in to ABC-7's Good Morning El Paso Weekend Sunday morning from 6 to 7 a.m. to see Xtra content from the interview.