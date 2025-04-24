Skip to Content
Mary Haskins, wife of Don Haskins, dead at 93

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Men's Basketball just confirmed that Mary Haskins, the wife of late Head Coach Don Haskins, has died. She was 93.

"The First Lady of UTEP Basketball will forever be remembered for her love & support of the Miners," the social media post by UTEP Men's Basketball stated.

Jon Teicher, assistant athletic director and director of broadcasting, confirmed the news to ABC-7.

Emma Hoggard

