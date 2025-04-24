Mary Haskins, wife of Don Haskins, dead at 93

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Men's Basketball just confirmed that Mary Haskins, the wife of late Head Coach Don Haskins, has died. She was 93.

"The First Lady of UTEP Basketball will forever be remembered for her love & support of the Miners," the social media post by UTEP Men's Basketball stated.

The entire UTEP basketball family is saddened by the passing of Mary Haskins, wife of the late Don Haskins.



The First Lady of UTEP Basketball will forever be remembered for her love & support of the Miners.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Haskins family during this time. pic.twitter.com/IYWCjyIgni — UTEP Men’s Basketball (@UTEPMBB) April 24, 2025

Jon Teicher, assistant athletic director and director of broadcasting, confirmed the news to ABC-7.