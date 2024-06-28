Xtra: Two Borderland residents will not be impacted by Supreme Court’s decision on January 6th riot obstruction charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After the U.S. Supreme Court announced today they will be limiting obstruction charges against rioters accused of partaking in the January 6th, 2021 U.S. Capitol Attack, two borderland residents will not be impacted by this decision.

Federal prosecutors utilized the Sarbanes–Oxley Act of 2002, which closed a legal loophole by more broadly defining the crime of "evidence tampering" when they began charging people who were allegedly involved in the January 6th riot. Prosecutors argued that because Congress was certifying 2020 election results the day of the riot, the act applied. The Supreme Court disagreed today, narrowing the scope of the law. That means some cases may need to be reopened by prosecutors.

Cowboy for Trump founder, and former District 2 County Commissioner for Otero County, NM, Couy Griffin, was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He was found guilty on March 22nd, 2022. Griffin was not charged with obstruction; therefore, the Supreme Court's ruling does not impact him.

El Pasoan, David Rene Arredondo, was charged with 2 felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, including several misdemeanors of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. Arredondo pleaded guilty in January 2024. Arredondo was not charged with obstruction, therefore, the ruling does not impact him.