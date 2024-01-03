El Pasoan accused of pushing bike rack against Capitol officers on Jan. 6 pleads guilty in federal court

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 48-year-old El Pasoan David Rene Arredondo pleaded guilty today to eight federal counts connected to the "breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021," the U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Columbia said Wednesday.

"His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election," the office also stated.

Arredondo's eight counts include two felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. He also faces several misdemeanor charges, including entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Investigators say they found surveillance video showing Arredondo inside and around the Capitol building. He is accused of pushing a bike rack against officers and pulling an officer's arm. Officials say Arredondo stayed inside the Capitol building for about 35 minutes.

"Arredondo traveled with others from his home in El Paso, Texas, to Washington, D.C., and stayed in the Capitol Hill area," the office explained. The FBI arrested Arredondo in October of 2022.

A federal judge will sentence Arredondo on May 3, 2024.