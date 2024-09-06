Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – New El Paso City Manager Dionne Mack

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Dionne Mack came to El Paso in 2011 to become Director of the city's libraries. In 13 years, she's moved through the ranks, becoming a Deputy City Manager in 2017 and eventually being selected last month as City Manager. Mack is the third person, second woman, and first African-American to take the top job.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross has a one-on-one interview with Dionne Mack. Ms. Mack will discuss her career path, two things she hopes to implement that would make City Hall more transparent under her leadership, and why she decided to skip one perk that her predecessors took.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m. right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

