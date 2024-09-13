ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY – Inside the FBI and their fight to stop online threats

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The FBI El Paso Field Office is in a constant battle to protect you and your family from online threats, including threats to schools.

The FBI El Paso Field Office says borderland schools are receiving, on average, two threats a day. Every one of those threats must be addressed by law enforcement, which takes away resources from protecting the city.

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies, along with the El Paso District Attorney's Office and local school districts, recently released a video to remind teens that online threats to schools are no joke and can have life-altering consequences.

This Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Special Agent Jeanette Harper with the FBI El Paso Field Office will discuss how they handle online threats to schools. She will also explain ways to protect yourself and your family from on-line scams like phishing, and keeping teens safe from financial sextortion, where someone coerces a teen to take sexually explicit pictures, then threatens the teen to pay in order to keep the photos from being distributed to friends and family on social media.

