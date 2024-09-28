Skip to Content
ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Downtown Deck Plaza

today at 3:10 PM
Published 3:06 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A downtown deck plaza with green space and other amenities could be in El Paso's future. But there are questions over the final cost of the project, who will actually own the plaza and who will be responsible for maintaining it.

Sunday night on ABC-7 Xtra, host Mark Ross welcomes Tracy Yellen, the chief executive officer of the Downtown Deck Plaza Foundation and Eduardo Calvo, the executive director of El Paso's Metropolitan Planning Organization to get answers. You'll also hear from District 4 City Representative Joe Molinar, who explains why he voted against funding the local portion of a ten-million dollar grant application for the project.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 pm, right after ABC-7 at Ten weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
downtown deck plaza
downtown el paso

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

