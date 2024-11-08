ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Constant Construction – A TXDOT update

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More highway construction is underway on the westside of El Paso. TXDOT has just begun the second phase of the I-10 Widening West project, which will add a third lane to both sides of the freeway from Vinton Road to the New Mexico state line.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, Jennifer Wright with TXDOT joins host Mark Ross to discuss the project. You'll learn the cost, the timelines, and some of the unique enhancements for drivers, which will include changing where on and off-ramps are located.

Jennifer Wright will also talk about the joint effort between TXDOT and the Texas Department of Public Safety to educate drivers over the next two weeks. It's part of TXDOT's "End the Streak" campaign.

Since November 7th of 2000, there has not been one single day without at least one traffic fatality on Texas roads. So to help end the streak of fatal crashes, DPS troopers will be handing out flyers during traffic stops across the state. They’re targeting drivers who are making mistakes and providing safe driving tips. Jennifer will explain the mistakes drivers make that lead to fatal crashes.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.